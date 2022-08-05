Google Play Store, app version number disappears. Bug or feature?

- Advertisement -

After the removal of the list of permissions, it seems that google/">Google is implementing another potentially unpopular novelty to the graphical interface of the Play Store: their version has been hidden in the app listings. For some time now it has been a fact that is sometimes difficult to deduce, given that often, especially on the Web, we come across the words “Varies according to the device”, but this time the field has been completely eliminated.

Colleagues from 9to5googlewho first discovered the novelty, speculate that it’s even a bug, not an intentional modification. One of the more compelling arguments of this theory is that the version number continues to remain displayed for other device classes, such as TVs and smartwatches. Incidentally, the field is still visible on the Play Store website as well. It is important to point out that the change was spotted in the version 31.6.13-21 Beta (which also includes the new icon) in distribution for a few hours

For now we can not help but wait for further developments from Google, which for the moment has not expressed itself publicly on the matter. Of course it is worth noting that the version number of the app can always be retrieved directly from the operating system settings, but it is clear that it is a bit more cumbersome and complicated. Fortunately, some launchers provide shortcuts to the app info page simply by long-pressing on its icon, but it is not a universal .

As we said at the beginning of the article, in recent weeks Google has decided to remove the list of permissions required by each app in favor of the new section Data security. Many users have protested and Google has decided to back down, so now both are displayed.