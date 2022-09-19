Half-Life 2: VR public beta available

- Advertisement -

In August we echoed the existence of Half-Life 2: VRa mod created to offer a virtual reality experience through the mythical shooter from Valve. The developers, SourceVR Mod Team, announced that the first beta would be this month and they have delivered, so it is now possible to get the mod for Windows from the Steam store.

Despite the name used by the team that develops Half-Life 2: VR, the reality is that it has no link with Valve (at least officially), so we are dealing with a project made by fans who have set out to give it a breath of fresh air to one of the great video game classics, especially seeing that the company founded by Gabe Newell does not seem to be in a great hurry when it comes to launching new games on the market.

It takes no imagination to guess what Half-Life 2: VR does, and that is to allow play the single-player game campaign from start to finish with a SteamVR-compatible virtual reality headset. This work has integrated some features present in Half-Life: Alyx, such as the grid to change the weapon.

Other features introduced to enhance the VR experience include optional laser sights, over-the-shoulder ammo storage, manual reloading, two-handed weapon handling, and support for room-scale movement.

As we have already said at the beginning, Half-Life 2: VR is in beta, so it is important to keep in mind that it is an unfinished product and therefore still has things to improve and introduce. However, none of this has prevented it from being very well received by users, who can install the mod for free on a Windows installation that has the client for the platform and the original game installed.

Eurogamer tells that the development of Half-Life 2: VR was announced in 2017 and its development has gone through many problems until it was resumed in 2021, possibly thanks to the fact that Half-Life: Alyx established the canons of what a gaming experience should be like. virtual reality in a installment the saga. Seeing that those responsible have met the announced date, it seems that development is currently on the right track.

