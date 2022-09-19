iPhone 14 Pro Max: images show disadvantages of Dynamic Island

The 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max were announced in September with an exciting new feature: the Island. However, although it is a good way of displaying information, some hand-ons show that the solution is not so beautiful in sunlight and still takes up more screen space than the standard iPhone 14 notch.

As we can see in the image above, Dynamic Island manages to disguise itself well most of the time, but everything changes when a strong light source like the sun reflects directly on the screen of the iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to the image published by Sanjiv Sathiah from the Slashgear portal.

Here we can notice that the Face ID biometric sensor and the front camera have thick edges for the standard adopted in high-end phones of 2022, such as the Galaxy S22 Ultra, for example, which has very thin edges around the sensor. New glucose monitoring device that works only with the breath - Advertisement - If that sounds strange, it’s worth noting that Dynamic Island takes up even more screen space when compared to the notch on the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14, as they both have the same component. In the image published by @ianzelbo on Twitter we can see how the Dynamic Island (in orange) takes up more space on the screen, as it is positioned a few millimeters below the notch, reducing the space dedicated to viewing content.

Unfortunately, the Dynamic Island cuts more into your content than the outgoing notch :/ pic.twitter.com/H89GGWDthC — Ian Zelbo (@ianzelbo) September 11, 2022

Thus, although there is an open space between it and the edge of the display, this “channel” is not used for any function, as Dynamic Island uses the area below and next to the sensors to display information. Another disadvantage is that to interact with the Dynamic Island you have to touch this area, which ends up dirtying the selfie camera. In any case, it is very interesting to note that Apple has managed to incorporate functions for this hardware element, which would otherwise become a big annoyance on the screen for two years, as analyst Ross Young claims that Apple should only release iPhones with camera under the screen from 2024. - Advertisement - What did you think of the iPhone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island?

