Things you probably didn’t know you can do on the PlayStation 5

Whether you’ve owned a PS5 since it launched in late 2020, or just recently purchased it, there are always we don’t get to know about the consoles or devices we use, and the 5 is not the exception at all.

Based on this, we thought we would share this time a list of things that you surely did not know that can be done on the PS5So with that said, let’s get to the data.

change the support

In case you haven’t used it yet, the PS5 has a detachable stand that you can find it in its lower part or loose in its respective box. With this piece, you will be able to keep the console upright instead of lying flat, after all, it is always quite big and takes up a lot of space this way. It is not complicated to make this change and you can find quick tutorials on the internet to achieve it.

Customize the colors and designs of your console

The side plates of the PS5 can be removed without much problem, and with this it is possible to visually customize your console by getting new plates of different colors and designs, which come on, it will look prettier and in your style. On the official PlayStation website, currently 6 different cover models are shownwhich range from unicolor designs to a new gray camouflage.

Also you can resort to buying covers made by third partiesjust check that they are reputable sellers and that the plates fit your console correctly.

Use your DualShock 4 controller to play backward compatible PS4 titles

We know that DualShock 4 (PS4 controllers) cannot be used to play games inside the PS5, in theory. That is true, these controls are not compatible with this new console to enjoy the titles you want, however, there is a way you can use them.

Basically, you can take advantage of your DualShock 4 to play backward compatible PS4 titlesso take advantage of playing cooperative modes in your favorite PS4 games with friends and family.

Stream PS4 games using the Remote Play feature

While you can download your PS4 video games to your PS5 through the PlayStation Store, this will entail to spend valuable space on your new console on titles you already have on the other.

So if you want to stream PS4 titles on PS5 without worrying about hard drive space, you can take advantage of the Remote Play function. To do the procedure correctly, you will have to do the following:

– On your PS5, go to Setting.

– Accede to System and then in remote use.

– Locate the tab Enable remote playback and then tap on X to activate it.

– Now on your PS4 (which must be connected to the same Wi-Fi network as the PS5), from Start open the app Remote Play.

– Press Find your PS5 either Connect to PS5-xxx.

Take advantage of the Activities feature

A tool that can be very useful for everyone is Activities and we will explain why. With this, you can jump to specific game modes and thus access sections instantlysuch as loading a special mission or getting trophies quickly.

To do this you just have to press the PS button on your DualSense controller and that’s it, at the bottom of the screen various cards with individual levels will be displayedmultiplayer, and a few other things from the game you’re using.

Take advantage of Game Boost to improve PS4 games

Last but not least, there is this interesting tidbit that will surely catch your eye. The Game Boost function is intended to remaster any backward compatible ps4 gamethis with the clear objective of improving the graphics and making the title look much more impressive on your PS5.

Although this Game Boost is activated automatically, you will have to make sure that both the game and the console have the latest updates downloaded For this to work.