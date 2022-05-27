Google works on adding cough and snoring monitoring during sleep to Android

We generally use activity bracelets and smartwatches to take health measurements, but lately Google has opted to integrate them directly into mobile phones, especially their own phones. A new measurement that may be on the way is the snoring and cough measurement.

The clue to this possible function is hidden inside the APK of the latest version of Google Health Studies, an app to contribute to health studies from the mobile. One of these studies is precisely the audio pickup while sleeping.

Your mobile will uncover your snoring

Nothing is confirmed at the moment, but Google’s health studies app includes internal references to a sleep study in which audio will be collected while you sleep. It is mentioned that the study is available only for Google workers and it is necessary that there is only one person sleeping.

The collection of audio during sleep appears to be the first step for a later snoring health monitoring feature that would be part of the company’s sleep detection equipment. This team is, in their own words, “working to bring an advanced set of detection capabilities and algorithms to Android devices with the goal of giving users meaningful information about your sleep.

Sleep monitoring is now available on Google Nest Hubs

This isn’t entirely unusual, as Google Nest Hubs can already do something similar, including stats on periods of light, deep, REM, and awake sleep. The difference is that this monitoring would include the collection of coughs and snoring on Android deviceswhich we could predictably later consult in an app like Google Fit.

This collection and analysis would happen on the device itself, without submitting anything to Google, although we still don’t know if it will be part of Google Fit, the Clock app or neither. What is quite possible is that it will be launched first as an exclusive for the Google Pixel, although this is not confirmed either.

Via | 9to5Google