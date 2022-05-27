The Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 tablet already has an arrival date, and it will do so with great news

One of the tablets that stand up to the Apple iPad today are those launched by the company Xiaomi. Well, the first details of the new generation that is being prepared and that will have important news have been known. We show you what the Asian firm is preparing.

The device we are talking about is the Xiaomi Mi Pad 6, and everything indicates that it will have a similar finish to the previous generation and where aluminum will be present as a manufacturing material. It is even noted that the screen will not undergo any modification and that it will maintain its original dimensions. 11 inches, which will make the tablet suitable for both personal and professional use. Besides, also the frequency of 120Hz will be present on the integrated IPS panel.

The Xiaomi tablet will have a very important change

This will be the processor change that will be integrated. New generations usually include a more advanced SoC than the previous one, as is logical. But, in this case, what is striking is that the supplier will be different: instead of opting for Qualcomm, it will be MediaTek the chosen one. Of course, for now the specific model is not known, but it will surely be one of the most powerful Dimensities that this manufacturer currently has.

This will not imply any change in the operating system used, where Android will be present, nor in what has to do with other options, where everything indicates that there will be an improvement in the RAM -what will become of 8GB– and the storage where it will be possible to choose between different options, always being UFS 4.0 (and this will significantly increase the performance in reading and writing speed).

Xiaomi

By the way, it is almost certain that there will be a couple of versions of the Xiaomi Mi Pad 6, one Wi-Fi only and another with access to data that, possibly, will be 5G… This being one of the reasons why MediaTek has been chosen.

There is a date for your announcement

From the source of the information it has been indicated that the Asian company is already working so that in the month of August this device is officially announced. Therefore, it will soon obtain all the necessary certifications for its sale because, if this is fulfilled, the design would be finished and the manufacturing process of the basic components would have begun.

Possibly in the event the Xiaomi Mi Pad 6 does not come alone and, it may be, that the moment is used toadvertise some other device where to bet on your new folding smartphone is to make it a winning horse. The fact is that a new competitor is already on the horizon to make things difficult for companies like Apple and Samsung.

