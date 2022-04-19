How to turn your mobile phone into a radar

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

The smartphone has become the multipurpose tool that fills the pocket with various utilities in a small space. Beyond the telephone, the calculator, the agenda, the photo and video camera, the music player, the portable video game console… more and more possibilities are added and this last one is totally unexpected: you can already carry a mobile radar in your pocket.

The Speedcam Anywhere algorithm is capable of detecting the speed of the vehicle captured by the smartphone camera

It’s all about the app Speedcam Anywhere, available for Android (The iOS version is pending approval for publication in the App Store). An app that, based on artificial intelligence, ensures that you can check the speed at which a vehicle is traveling just by pointing the mobile’s rear camera at it. From there, an algorithm capable of calculating the speed of the vehicle captured on camera is launched.

In essence, it is about calculating the distance traveled and the time of the journey, with which, in application of the formula V = s/t the speed at which the vehicle travels is obtained. This information is calculated from the recording, taking into account the vehicle model, which allows its dimensions to be generated and from the recorded material the distance traveled and the speed at which it was circulating are estimated.

The possibility of detecting the speed at which vehicles are traveling on the road in order, where appropriate, to impose a penalty for speeding, has been an incentive to develop different applications that allow the presence of mobile radars to be known well in advance. Now it could almost be said that every individual with a mobile on which Speedcam Anywhere has been installed can become a mobile radar.

The app development team is made up of scientists specializing in artificial intelligence from Silicon Valley companies and the most important universities in the United Kingdom. One of his intentions with Speedcam Anywhere is educate the police about speeding by allowing any individual (pedestrian, cyclist, resident of residential areas…) to be able to verify the speeding they witness to report the situation to the police.

To this end, Speedcam Anywhere generates a video recording with the calculation of the speed so that it can be sent to the authorities in the form of a complaint.

