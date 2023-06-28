Google throws in the towel with its AR glasses, from now on it will focus on software

- Advertisement -

Google has decided to end an internal project known as “Iris” that it had established to develop augmented reality headsets, Business Insider reports. The tech giant worked on developing the glasses for several years, but reportedly decided to shelve this option after a series of layoffs and company restructurings in recent months.

Another event that influenced Google’s decision was the departure of Clay Bavor, the company’s former head of augmented and virtual reality, who decided to form a startup together with Bret Taylor, co-CEO of Salesforce. In addition, it is also indicated in the source of the information that Google has been constantly changing its strategy for glasseswhich has been harming the development and crumbling the work team.

A complete failure of Google

The Iris augmented reality glasses are a project that has existed since 2022, and Google was expected to launch the product in 2024. The Iris augmented reality glasses were supposed to have a traditional design, and according to initial reports, an early version resembled a product called “Focals” from North, a Canadian startup that Google acquired in 2020. Google also showed off a more recent version. in a video showing a real-time translation feature using augmented reality.

Switch to a new strategy

Although the company has stopped working on its own augmented reality hardware, it seems that Google still has big ambitions in the field of augmented reality. Instead of building their glasses, those in Mountain View they would have decided to create an “Android for AR” instead. The company reportedly hopes to adopt the same business model it uses for its mobile platform and license its augmented reality to device manufacturers. Right now, Google is busy developing Android XR for Samsung’s “extended reality” wearable devices and a new platform called “micro XR” for glasses.

This new Google strategy reflects its on software development and the collaboration with other manufacturers to bring augmented reality to more devices. By focusing on building a robust augmented reality software platform, the firm seeks to drive adoption and innovation in this emerging field.

In addition to the above, Google is also investing in the research and development of more advanced augmented reality technologies. It is rumored that they are exploring new ways to integrate augmented reality into different aspects of everyday lifesuch as work, entertainment and communication. The company seeks to harness the potential of the AR segment to transform the way we interact with technology and the world around us.

