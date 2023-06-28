Virgin Galactic prepares for liftoff for its maiden commercial mission

- Advertisement -

On June 29, Virgin Galactic, the space company founded by tycoon Richard Branson, will embark on its maiden commercial spaceflight mission. Known as Mission Galactic 01, this historic expedition will take off from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

In this exciting milestone, the company has revealed the names of the crew that will be part of this experience.

Commanding the VMS Eve carrier aircraft will be Kelly Latimer, who will lead the mission alongside pilot Jameel Janjua. On the other hand, Mike Masucci and Nicola Pecile will be the pilots of the VSS Unity pilot space plane. Accompanying the crew are prominent professionals such as Pantaleone Carlucci, an engineer at the Italian National Research Council, Colin Bennett, an astronaut instructor at Virgin Galactic, Colonel Walter Villadei of the Italian Air Force, and Lieutenant Colonel Angelo Landolfi, a doctor at the Italian Air Force.

Virgin Galactic mission objective

The main focus of this mission will be to carry out a series of scientific experiments aboard the spacecraft. The VSS Unity cabin has been transformed into a suborbital science laboratory to house and facilitate interaction with portable payloads. This collaborative research initiative, known as “Virtute 1”, has been developed in collaboration with the Italian Air Force and the Italian National Research Council. In total, 13 experiments have been scheduled for the 90-minute flight, covering various fields such as biomedical fluid dynamics and the development of sustainable materials in microgravity.

One of the most exciting aspects of this mission is the opportunity to collect data using wearable payloads and sensors, as well as autonomous payloads. These devices will make it possible to track cosmic radiation in the mesosphere and to test a new type of spacesuit designed specifically for activities in space.

The mission sequence will begin with VMS Eve releasing VSS Unity at an altitude of 50,000 feet (15,000 meters). Once in that phase, Unity will activate its rocket engine to reach sub-orbital space. During previous test flights, passengers had the opportunity to experience weightlessness and view the curvature of the Earth against the dark background of space. The Unity spacecraft seats six passengers and has already made five successful suborbital voyages.

A necessary test to carry out commercial flights

While the launch of this first commercial mission is awaited with great anticipation, Virgin Galactic already has plans for future flights. The second commercial spaceflight is expected to take place in early August, and the company plans to start monthly commercial flights.

If you are interested in following this exciting mission closely, you can visit the official Virgin Galactic website on June 29. The event is scheduled to start at 3:00 PM GMT (5:00 PM Spain) and promises to be a fascinating experience for both space lovers and those interested in scientific and technological advances.