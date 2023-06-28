ChatGPT on iOS now comes with Bing built-in

- Advertisement -

The ChatGPT app on iOS now lets paid users access information surfaced by Microsoft’s Bing. In the app’s most recent update, OpenAI says subscribers who pay for its $20 per month ChatGPT Plus plan receive up-to-date information from the web.

The integration is already available as a beta to Plus users in the ChatGPT web app, which “knows when and how to browse the internet to answer questions about recent topics and events.” The free version of ChatGPT, on the other hand, is only capable of surfacing information up to the year 2021.

To enable web browsing with Bing on the ChatGPT app for iOS, OpenAI says you’ll need to navigate to your settings and then enable the Browsing option in the “New Features” section. From there, select GPT-4 from the model switcher and then hit “Browse with Bing” from the dropdown. ChatGPT currently only has an app on iOS, with one on Android coming “soon.”