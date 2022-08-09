Google Meet will let you listen to music, play games or watch videos in video calls

Meet could have a new dynamic in an upcoming update that will allow you to use other apps during video calls.

Apps that would allow you to have some fun on the video call by watching YouTube videos, ing to Spotify or taking a few minutes break for a game.

Google Meet will allow you to use other apps in video calls

Although this Google Meet app has a dynamic more geared towards work meetings, it could bring a bit of fun in a future version.

As mentioned in 9to5Google, in the APK of the app you can see signs of an interesting change in the app. If this change is implemented, Meet will allow you to use other apps with video calls.

This will allow you, for example, to watch YouTube videos with the rest of the video call participants. Or they can listen to a playlist from Spotify. And yes, Google Meet will also allow you to add to meetings. For example, options such as Kahoot, UNO, Heads Up, among others, are mentioned.

One detail to keep in mind is that the apps will not be integrated into Google Meet, as is often the case with some services, which allow you to select them from their menu so that they can be shared directly in the video call.

In this case, Google Meet will integrate with the Android app that the user selects, for example, Spotify, to provide the option to share it live with the rest of the participants. When the user makes that choice, then Meet will bring the video call to the app.

If this dynamic is ultimately implemented in this way, it could only run on Android. So you wouldn’t be able to get this experience from the web version of Meet or its iOS apps.

The Google team has not mentioned anything about it, so we do not know when they plan to launch these new features in Meet. Or they may want it to go through a testing phase first before implementing it in the stable version of the app.