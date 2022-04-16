Google Camera for Pixel updates: version 8.4.600 ready for download

Keep the Pixel warm, if the phone hasn’t already done so on its own you should have a update waiting for Google Camera. The version in question is the 8.4.600which judging by the evolution of the numbers should not bring with it great news.

Google, but not only and not only with the apps, usually changes the first number if it is a very important update, usually one that distorts the experience or almost. The second “group” is brought forward by one when the update is of medium importance, ie one that contains several new features, while minor updates affect the third group. And this is the case because Google Camera switches from version 8.4.500 to 8.4.600.

The changelog on the Play Store was last updated in the summer, when Google Camera received the important aesthetic and layout adaptation to the dictates of the Material You, so we do not have detailed information on the changes. But it is highly likely that the rollout update contains optimizations and bug fixes.

However, it cannot be ruled out that we can return to the question if a teardown reveals some “hidden” modification, or maybe some of you with the keen eye, after a few days of use, notice an unpublished one inside Google Camera 8.4.600 . In the meantime, update the app if you haven’t done so yet.

Google Camera | Android | Google Play Store, Free

Google Pixel 6 Pro is available online from Bpm power to 851 euros or from eBay to 899 euros .

or from eBay to . Google Pixel 6 is available online from Bpm power to 589 euros or from eBay to 679 euros.

Available on: Pixel 6 Pro for 900 euros and Pixel 6 for 629 euros. (Update February 28, 2022, 09:22)