Will Oppo Reno8 be the first smartphone with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1?

OPPO Reno8 could be the first smartphone equipped with Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chip: the renowned leaker known as Digital Chat Station on the Chinese social network Weibo claims it. As we know, each generation of Reno includes a rather large number of devices with different configurations and characteristics, but the source has not specified more in detail on which precise models we will find the new Qualcomm midrange chip, the first to come out with the new style of commercial name.

The chip has not yet been presented, and the same source a few days ago had shared the very first technical information. The CPU will likely be an octa-core unit based on the ARMv9 designs presented by Arm in early 2021, just like the more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 1; but it will miss core X at full power. There will therefore be a four-core cluster based on the Cortex-A710 design for the most intensive operations (it cannot be excluded that one of the four will go to higher frequencies), and another four-core cluster based on the Cortex-A510 for operations where it is possible to save power – and therefore energy.

GPU side there should be an Adreno 662, which is rumored to be slightly less powerful than the Adreno 660 found aboard last year’s Snapdragon 888 (yes, Qualcomm uses a sometimes misleading nomenclature for its GPUs). Overall it will be very interesting to understand which production process Qualcomm will decide to use, and above all which foundry, considering the difficulties encountered with Samsung in recent times which must be contrasted with the scarce availability of the apparently more performing TSMC. The source also predicted that on Reno8 we will find the Marisilicon X coprocessor we saw on board the Find X5 range. It is a custom ISP (Image Signal Processor) particularly fast and able to process images captured in low light conditions.

For the rest we do not have much information on Reno8. They are expected very marked similarities with OnePlus smartphones – in particular from the design point of view, at least one model should be the Oppo version of OnePlus 10 Pro, as you can see in the opening image. Among the other features rumored so far, it is worth noting:

6.55 “display with 120 Hz refresh

50 MP main camera with Sony IMX766 sensor

4,500 mAh battery

Maximum charging speed 80W

The Reno range has a six-monthly update cycle, and although the 7 series arrived in Italy just a few days ago in China it is already official since last November; in short, the time is now almost ripe for the release of the new generation. We will probably know more as early as next month.