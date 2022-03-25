The Play Store loses a piece: films and series will be bought on Google TV

Further news related to the Play Store have emerged, in addition to those aimed at tablets that we told you about a few days ago: they concern the purchase and rental of films and TV series. Google has decided to remove them from their current home for move them to the latest Google TV app whose launch dates back to October 2020. The transition will begin in May 2022, the company says, which points out some of the most important aspects:

User data – not only purchased / rented content, but also wish lists and reviews – will be preserved.

It will always be possible to purchase content using Google Play credits or Play Store gift cards.

It will always be possible to request refunds.

You can continue to use Family Sharing.

All new purchases will continue to generate Google Play points

The move can be defined as sensible: the company’s ambitions make Google TV the only hub for the use of content they’ve been pretty clear from the start, and the powerful AI-based hint system is proving effective in grabbing users’ interest. Implementing a store as well, thus offering an experience that covers the entire process of consuming the content – from research to reproduction through to purchase – is simply the next logical step.

At the same time, however, the Play Store is becoming less and less central. When it was born many years ago, taking the place of the Android Market, the ambition was to make it the only digital store in the Google ecosystem, both for digital goods – apps / games, music, books, films / TV series – and for physical ones. The music is long gone by now, today we discover that we will also lose films and series; apps / games, books and devices remain.

However, it is interesting to observe two details: first, that Google only talked about the Android app. We wonder what’s going to happen to the web. Second, that for now it has not been explained or shown how the web store will integrate into the Google TV app.