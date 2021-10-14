Google announces infinite “scroll” for searches on Android and Google

Google has announced Through his blog that the infinite scroll will reach mobile platforms very soon. Like most of these changes, these will start to show up first in some regions and devices. And in that specific case, the first ones will be those who use their smartphone in English.

The new functionality allows us to continue “going down” on the Google search page without having to click on “next page” or “see more”, so that another round of links appears that we can visit. It seems that the change is insignificant but there are probably major changes even in digital marketing.

Google Design

It is proven that the vast majority of people visit the links they see on the first page offered by Google, a very small percentage (less than 10%) go to the second page and even less to the others. However, this change can help those looking for different ideas for a specific recipe or topic.

Currently the first websites that appear in the search are accompanied by up to four ads, there are also recommendations for news, videos and images. All of this ends up turning the first search page into a lot of advertising and few results.

In this way, it is possible that now there is more interest in the second page now that the “second page” does not exist, it is simply a page that we can “scroll” infinitely until we get what we are looking for.

It should also be taken into account that the ads will no longer be all accumulated at the top of the web, which gives Google more versatility to advertise. The results of ads in other parts of the web can lead to more or fewer advertisers willing to work with Google Ads, the results remain to be seen.