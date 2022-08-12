Google already shows results for game titles from cloud streaming services

wants to bring game title streaming services from the closer to users through search . In this sense, the search giant has recently made available information regarding game titles available on major game streaming services in your search engine.

It will work similarly to searches for movies, TV shows, or music.available for quite some time, taking into account the content offered through different transmission platforms, allowing users to access either the applications of the transmission platforms that offer it, or alternatively to the online stores that will allow their purchase .



Information available to more users

In addition to supporting Stadia, its own cloud game streaming service, Google will also offer support for competing cloud game streaming services, namely Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia’s GeForce Now, and Amazon Moon.

It is curious to say the least, the difference in results that it is capable of offering on mobile devices compared to what it offers on desktop computers.

As they comment from 9to5Google, if on a title there is the possibility of trying it for free, Google changes the text to show a link that allows access to the test, as is the case with Stadia.

Otherwise, it will show if the game is free, as is the case with Fortnite on Xbox or Destiny 2 on Stadia, or if it is available under a Premium subscription, as is the case with Amazon Luna. In this way, Google winks at this type of service instead of covering the titles that users can play directly on their consoles.

Google was preparing something like this in the application launcher improvements for ChromeOS, an operating system with a clear orientation in the cloud, although now it is also offering the results of game titles to mobile and desktop users, which It will allow more users to be available, and with it, they may be interested in this type of service that, as we know, allows you to play powerful titles without requiring high-end hardware.

Via: 9to5Google