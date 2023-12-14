GEEKOM Mini IT11, a tiny PC for office use

He GEEKOM Mini IT11 It is one of those proposals to solve your domestic productivity in any space at home. Obviously it is a mini pcand has arguments to justify every euro you invest in it.

GEEKOM Mini IT11, a computing solution that does not take up space

The technological specialists GEEKOM they propose you the Mini IT11. A compact computer intended for office use that seeks to solve your IT needs. work and study at home without eating up desk space.

Product characteristics

He Mini IT11 It has measurements of only 117 x 112 x 45.6mm with a weight of barely 564.9 grams. Due to its dimensions, it can fit equally well in the office or in the television room, to have it as an accessory multimedia in moments of leisure.

In its configuration you have to choose an assortment of processors Intel Core of the 11th Genwhich start from i5-1135G7 and marks the ceiling i7-11390H with 4 cores and 8 processing threads (Base/Turbo frequency of 3.40/5.00 GHz); 12 MB cache; and integrated graphics Intel Iris Xe prepared for resolution up to 8K at 60 Hz.

More details of the mini PC

Among the different versions, the manufacturer offers said product at the best price. CPU backed with 16 GB memory DDR4 RAM to 3,200MHz, although you can expand it up to 64 GB; further NVMe SSD of 512GB capacity. The computer has a second slot to incorporate storage in 2.5″ format with up to 2 TB capacity.

Regarding its connectivity, you find an excellent provision for the Mini IT11: pair of ports USB4; three USB 3.2; a USB-C 3.2; SD card reader; connector Gigabit Ethernet and headphones. Wirelessly includes technology Wi-Fi 6 further Bluetooth 5.2. And finally, the video outputs are a HDMI 2.0 and Mini DisplayPort. You can install this equipment comfortably behind the monitor with a support VESA. In addition, they are served with the pre-installation of Windows 11 Pro. The prices of the GEEKOM Mini IT11 are currently oscillating between €489 and €699 due to a manufacturer promotion period.

Via | geekom