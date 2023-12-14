Intel NUC 13 Pro, new 13th Generation Mini PCs

The Intel NUC 13 Pro They are presented as the most modern mini computers of the Mountain View. These devices adapt to any location and boast the best current performance.

Intel NUC 13 Pro, a flexible and powerful computer

Finally a new batch of Mini-PCs sponsored by Intel. The brand new ones NUC 13 Prowith code name Arena Canyonthey reflect the arrival of the processors Core of 13th Generation to super compact equipment.

A complete range of processors

Equipped with the powerful CPUs Raptor Lakethese mini computers are offered with options of up to Intel Core i7. The ceiling is set by the processor Intel Core i7-1370pwith 14 cores (6 high-performance cores and 8 low-energy consumption cores), capable of working at turbo frequencies of 5.20GHz. Additionally, it includes graphics Intel Iris Xe with 96 Execution Units at 1.50 GHz.

Intel NUC 13 Pro

The Intel NUC 13 Pro seeks to offer you a reliable, high-quality system

The range is covered with up to 9 CPUs different; whose starting point is Intel Core i3-1315UE 6 cores at 4.50 GHz with graphics Intel UHD. The company’s idea is to provide companies with flexible and scalable systems, respectful of the environment and prepared for AI.

Details of Mini PCs

You have to choose between a chassis of 117 x 112 x 37mm or another higher than 117 x 112 x 54mm. The configuration that accompanies the powerful CPUs of 13th Gen includes up to 64GB memory DDR4 RAM to 3,200MHz; and space for two storage units NVMe SSD.

Intel NUC 13 Pro

Windows 11, Windows 10 or Windows 10 IoT Enterprise operating system

When it comes to connectivity, they are very complete and modern equipment. They have a couple of ports Thunderbolt 4 (USB 4 / DisplayPort 2.1); three USB 3.2; a USB 2.0; two HDMI 2.1; audio connectors; and ethernet Intel to 2.5Gbps. Optionally you can add WiFi 6E further Bluetooth 5.3. The first units are expected to hit the market in May 2023. Prices range from 340 dollars (Core i3 without RAM or storage); until the $1,080 for the most advanced model (Core i7 with memory and storage installed).

