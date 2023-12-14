The new Google Time comes from the Pixel to reach the Samsung Galaxy: it is already being deployed completely redesigned

The new Google Time comes from the Pixel to reach the Samsung Galaxy: it is already being deployed completely redesigned

The section of Google weather forecast has changed in 2023. In reality, the redesign with Material You began to reach the web version at the end of last year. Later, in May, the new appearance began to leak, ending up arriving in the Pixel in October.

Currently, Google has released an independent application that is not exactly what we wanted, as it focuses on adding the forecast to the clock app. And now, this section begins to spread to more Android phonesreaching the popular smartphones of the Samsung galaxy.

It’s about time: Google Time is updated outside of Pixels

As we have said before, the new Google Weather It mainly arrived on the Google Pixel in October, providing a renewed experience. To put ourselves in context, in case we are lost: this section is present in the ‘Google’ app, and has been there for many years.

However, it was a more than necessary change, since it had been with the same interface for quite some time without it being consistent with Android design. Now, this version is beginning to roll out to other Android phones, such as Samsung Galaxy phones.

On the main screen, we see the carousel with the hourly weather, and just below it, we see the forecast for the next 10 days. If we continue sliding, we come across cards that show specific data such as humidity, ultraviolet index, atmospheric pressure or sunrise and sunset.

On the other hand, if we view the section from a tablet, we will see an interface arranged in two columns. Now, one of the most significant changes comes from “Google Nowcast”, which uses artificial intelligence to give more accurate forecasts. At the moment, it is only available in the US and some European cities.

As reported by 9to5Google, the appearance of this new design is occurring on Android phones – apart from the Google Pixel – such as Samsung phones and tablets. In any case, just because we receive the new Time does not mean that we can use its nice widgets: For the moment they remain exclusive for Google phones.

Anyway, if you want quick access In this section, you can do it from the ‘At a glance’ widget, which is available on all mobile phones with the Google OS. In case you have not received the redesign, you have to keep waiting.

Be that as it may, Google continues working on its weather forecast, bringing it to the ‘Clock’ application. We do not know if it will do the same on mobile phones that are not part of its ecosystem, and it is a minor utility but one that can be taken advantage of.