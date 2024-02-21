OUVIS S1, a competent minicomputer equipped with a screen

He OUVIS S1 It is a very interesting miniature PC, as it offers solid features for approximately only 200 euros, although the interest does not end there, since curiously it has an LCD screen to monitor its status, as well as decorative RGB lighting and a design. Ultra compact with magnetic elements. In terms of specs, it’s an entry-level PC with an Intel Alder Lake-N95 chip, but it’s backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. On top of that, it is equipped with a wide variety of ports and runs Windows 11 as the operating system.

For those looking for top-of-the-range performance without giving up the compact format that Mini-PCs offer us, we can recommend the Beelink SER5 Pro 5800HWell, we have tested it and we loved its performance provided by a Ryzen 7 5800H CPU.

Technical characteristics of the OUVIS S1

OUVIS S1 DESIGN Dimensions 12.4 x 12.8 x 4.1cm Weight 0.38kg Color Black PERFORMANCE CPU Intel Alder Lake N95 (4 cores/threads up to 3.4Ghz) TDP 15W GPU Intel UHD (integrated) RAM 16GB DDR4 RAM type Up to DDR4 (Maximum 32 GB) memory slots 1 STORAGE Storage M.2 SSD NVME 2280 512GB card reader No Optical unit No OPERATING SYSTEM OS version Windows 11 Home CONNECTION PORTS Front ports 1 x DC

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x LAN

1 x AUX

2 x USB 2.0

2 x USB 3.0 CONNECTIVITY Wifi Wi-Fi 5 LAN 2 x Gigabit Bluetooth 4.2 OTHERS Buttons Switched on Screen 1.9 inch LCD External power supply 12V/2.5A Package content OUVIS S1 Mini PC, HDMI Cable, Power Adapter, User Manual.

Design

Like all Mini-PCs, the OUVIS S1 boasts of being a compact device that we can practically place and carry anywhere. With dimensions of 12.4 x 12.8 x 4.1 cm and a weight of just 380 grams, It is clear that portability is a point in favor of this productbut the manufacturer has not been satisfied with just this and has equipped it with some of the most convenient elements.

To start, the kit includes a support that allows us to place it vertically in order to make better use of desktop space. If we prefer to use it horizontally, all we have to do is remove said support, which attaches magnetically to the computer chassis.

And if that was not enough, one of the side panels also attaches magnetically to the computer, and removing it gives us easy access to the Mini-PC components that can be manipulated or expanded by the user. Here we are talking about RAM and M.2 SSD storage.

When detailing the body of the device carefully, we will undoubtedly notice the ports present on the various faces of the device, but surely what will attract the most attention is the screen, which is very close to a line with decorative RGB lighting.

Going into details, it is a 1.9 inch LCD panel, which does not really act as a monitor for the computer, but as a status indicator that shows us the temperature and load of the processor, the GPU and also the RAM. We know that we can check this data from programs like MSI Afterburner, but having it visible on the device itself is another matter. Likewise, the information displayed on the screen is customizable.

Hardware and features

The OUVIS S1 has at its nerve center a humble chip Intel N95 twelfth generation, which consists of 4 cores and 4 threads at a maximum frequency of 3.40Ghz. It is accompanied by integrated Intel UHD graphics and some 16GB of RAM, which unfortunately are single channel. In terms of storage, we will find a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, which is not much, but fortunately there is a second M.2 slot available to add another one of up to 4TB.

With all that in mind, the performance this Mini-PC provides is suitable for office tasks, web browsing, media playback, light editing, web design, and other everyday use cases. In general, we can say that it is a good HTPC/client PC for what it costs, but obviously it has its limitations, because as you will see, the CPU on board is only used in solutions with low energy consumption or reduced space, so naturally Its performance is basic, and we are not saying this, the manufacturer himself announces that The Intel N95 scores 7,500 points in Pass Mark and 3,126 in PCMark10.

Likewise, the integrated GPU (Intel UHD) does not exhibit a power that lends itself to demanding programs or games, we can enjoy movies or series in 4K and also play Indie titles like Hades fluidly on this Mini-PC, but even Here are the recommended use cases. Another possibility that users talk about is the emulation of retro games, since it can move platforms like PSP decently.

In another order of ideas, the OUVIS S1 comes with Windows 11 as your default operating systembut the manufacturer indicates that nothing stops us from installing a Linux distro if we prefer.

Connectivity

The OUVIS S1 is a fairly complete device in terms of connectivity, to begin with, it consists of Dual band Wi-Fi to connect to the network, as well as supporting Bluetooth 4.2 to pair wireless devices.

At the level of physical interfaces we can expect 4 USB ports (2 x USB 2.0 and 2 x USB 3.0), two ports LAN RJ-45 for wired Internet connection, a pair of HDMI 2.0 outputs and a 3.5mm auxiliary jack. For such a small device, it must be recognized that it is well equipped, which allows us to use it in setups that consist of dual monitors, speakers and other peripherals.

Availability and price of the OUVIS S1

PROS: 16GB RAM

Easy access to memory and storage

Magnetic Vertical Stand

Very good price

LCD data display

Many connectivity options

CONS: Single channel RAM

Low performance processor