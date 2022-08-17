HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftGame over: Electronic Arts will close servers for 4 Xbox games in...

Game over: Electronic Arts will close servers for 4 Xbox games in November

Tech GiantsMicrosoftTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Game over: Electronic Arts will close servers for 4 Xbox games in November
game over electronic arts will close servers for 4 xbox.jpeg
- Advertisement -

electronic Arts is one of the most game companies in the world and today it is announcing that it will close servers for titles considered outdated later this year, more precisely in November 2022. The information was obtained by the gamespot report.

First of all, it should be mentioned that it will still be possible to play some of the aforementioned titles offline, as only the online servers will be disabled.

To give you an idea, the games on the list were released between 2007 and 2008, which means that they already had 15 years of support, which is impressive by today’s standards.

Among the games that will have closed servers in November this year are:

Historic TCP / IP Internet Protocol Doesn’t Do for the Best 5G

  • Command & Conquer 3: Tiberium Wars
  • Command & Conquer 3: Kane’s Wrath
  • Command & Conquer: Red Alert 3
  • Mercenaries 2: World in Flames

It is worth mentioning that the Command & Conquer games are still available on the Xbox Store with backwards compatibility support, so if you still play any of them, there are still just over 3 months to say goodbye to them with your friends via remote multiplayer.

Speaking now of the future, EA Games has also confirmed that it has no interest in integrating NFTs into its games.

Do you still play any of these titles? Tell in the comments.

know more

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

The Windows 11 22H2 update is coming and sources are reporting that it will...
Microsoft

Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 16/08/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it's...
Microsoft

WhatsApp Now Lets You Revert Deleted Messages

Every now and then, you might send someone a WhatsApp message by mistake. ...
Apple

Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M53 5G from R$ 1,899

Launched in Europe during the second half of May, the Galaxy M53 5G...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.