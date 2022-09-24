galaxy z flip 4 becomes a huge camera: samsung's gimmick

- Advertisement -

It is undoubtedly a galaxy-z-flip-4-fails-the-endurance-test/">Galaxy Z Flip 4, only it is much larger than normal and is 10 meters high inside a square structure of 8.5 meters on each side. Is called Flip & Grab a structure installed in the events area between Hoog Catharijne and the central station of Utrecht to promote the Dutch debut of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 (our review here). The company says that Flip & Grab, flip and grab, and the biggest ever.

At Samsung we push boundaries to surprise people with products and innovations – said Gerben van Walt Meijer, Marketing Manager Mobile eXperiences at Samsung NL. The new Galaxy Z Flip4 is a great example. We decided to transform the Flip design into the largest film camera ever made in the world. We hope that visitors to Hoog Catharijne will be impressed.

Visitors will be able to try out the gigantic camera from today until Saturday, with the chance to win one of several too awards up for grabs by Samsung: Galaxy Tabs, Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Watches and of course the “celebrated” Galaxy Z Flip 4. If you are nearby …

