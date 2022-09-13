galaxy z flip 4 fails the endurance test

- Advertisement -

It’s time to resistance test for galaxy-z-flip-4-the-wallpapers-are-already-here-also-animated-all-to-download/">Galaxy Z Flip 4, folding that Samsung officially presented last month together with Z Fold 4. We have already had the opportunity to view the internal components in a first teardown, as well as to try it in our in-depth review. Now it’s time to understand how it behaves on the counter of JerryRigEverything.

Starting with the 1.9-inch external AMOLED display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus Plus: the first signs are observed at level 6, they are even more evident at the next level. Different speech for the 6.7-inch Infinity Flex internal display, which already at level 2 shows the first failures. Pay attention to the nails, in short, because it takes very little to leave obvious signs without wanting to. The same goes for the internal camera, protected only by a layer of plastic.

We also find plastic in the frame of the internal display, while the side of the smartphone is made of aluminum. There is glass to protect the external cameras, and it is always glass (opaque in this case) the material of the external body. There is protection IPX8 which certifies the resistance to water, the one to dust is missing even if the test shows how the device is able to keep it out of the fragile opening and closing mechanisms and the rest of the internal components.

- Advertisement -

The burn test has a double result that should not surprise: if outside the glass protects the display allowing it to resist heat very well, inside the plastic that covers the panel it melts quickly. And finally the bend test: Galaxy Z Flip 4 holds out until you hear a worrying clack internal. It continues to work fine out, but Something must have broken inside … The problems obviously also concern the magnets, because after this resistance test the Z Flip 4 no longer remains closed.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G Smartphone, Charger Included, Sim Free Android Foldable Phone 128GB, Display Dynamic AMOLED 2X 6.7? / Super AMOLED 1.9? 1.2 Graphite 2022

1149 €

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available online from Phoneshock to 733 euros or from Amazon Marketplace to 844 euros. To see the other 172 offers click here. (update of 12 September 2022, 1:55 pm)