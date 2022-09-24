Tip: Change Mac computer name in Terminal

If the device name in the differs from that in the system settings, an unusual system configuration is probably the cause.

Question: I backed up my old iMac to my new MacBook Pro and d the device name to MacBook in Sharing preferences. However, when I open the terminal, the prompt still says “[email protected]” instead of the expected “[email protected]”. How do I get it back together?

Mac & i replies: The standard shell of macOS (since macOS 10.15 Zsh, previously Bash) shows the local host name of the in addition to the user name in the terminal. macOS automatically derives this from the device name that you entered in the “Sharing” system preferences. In doing so, macOS replaces spaces with hyphens and removes other special characters, resulting in a valid domain name. The local hostname is in the text below the device name in the form “MacBook-Pro.local”. The shell only uses the part before “.local”.

The information comes from the “LocalHostName” entry in the file /Library/Preferences/SystemConfiguration/preferences.plist . However, if there is a “HostName” entry, which is rather untypical for macOS, the shell uses this. You can easily find out by looking at the system configuration in the terminal using the tool officially intended for this purpose scutil (system configuration utility) query:

scutil --get HostName

If the wrong name is output here instead of “HostName: not set”, you have found the cause. You remove this custom hostname from your Mac’s admin account with the following command:

sudo scutil --set HostName ""

After confirming with Return, you still have to enter your admin password blindly. The name you entered in the system settings should now appear in new terminal windows (Cmd + N) or after restarting the terminal. Changes made there now have a direct effect on the terminal again.

Generally, removing the HostName entry should not cause any side effects. Normally it is not set and is neither evaluated nor changed by the system settings.