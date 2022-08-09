Freestyle will take over Latin America hand in hand with HBO Max

In the last ten years the movement that is, the ability to improvise with a microphone to rap with rhythm on a base or track, has become more popular in and the contests (battles) that crown the best in this discipline have also become successful. For this reason, streaming systems could not be left to troops when documenting this type of movement.

In September of last year, hbo max launched a documentary series made in Argentina titled roosters daywhich was dedicated to portraying chapter by chapter a story that revolves around rap battles and the competitive world of freestyle and rap battles of the new generation.

There will be four chapters that make up this new documentary series. (HBOMax)

Although this series generated divided opinions between those who supported the project and those who said that it did not accurately portray the movement, now the platform returns with a new documentary bet that goes to the bottom of freestyle, to tell its origins.

It will arrive on the streaming service on August 11 The freestyle revolutionandto show the accelerated growth that rap battles have had with a more intimate look and with specialists.

Aczino will be part of this production. (Photo: TechSmart Mexico)

Through four episodes, viewers will be able to learn the history of the movement, go behind the scenes of the battles and learn the incredible life stories of the most famous rappers in Latin America Y Spaintold in the first person, with exclusive interviews with figures such as Thunder, Aczino, Chuty, Dtoke, Papo, Stuart, Bnet, Dante Spinetta, Sara Socas, Skone, Gazir, Klan, Mustafa Yoda, Røma and Maritheaamong others.

In addition, this project will show from the inside the creation and development of the FMS International 2020 made in Madrid Spain: The first professional rap league that became the largest event for an entire generation.

The Fifth Step is the Argentine freestyle movement created in early 2012. (Instagram Fifth Step)

You can also witness the history of Red Bull Battles, The Fifth Step (Argentina), To dog face (Argentina), I will choose (Mexico), BDM, DEM Battland (Chili) and the world under Spanish. Sites that have served as a showcase for new improvisational talents. In addition to this, the documentary series also delves into topics such as bullying, gender equality, self-improvement, resilience and other issues that are important among young people today.

The culture movement freestyle will take place in this series that will show the front and behind the scenes, giving rise to the beginnings of the discipline, its present and its future. Iconic moments of battles, competitions and the best artists in the industry will also be shown opening the doors of their intimacy and telling about their experiences, stories, fears and emotions about this cultural movement that is all the rage in the world, generates millions of followers in Youtube and fill stadiums.

The rappers Gazir and Skone in a day of FMS Spain. (EFE/Kiko Huesca)



The freestyle revolution will feature the participation of characters from the movement such as Bekaesh, Jaze, RC, Invert, Rapder, Nitro, Riddle, Sweet Pain, Skiper, Mcklopedia, Garza, Mecha, Jota, Pime, T-Killa, Pedro Henrique Y asier fernandezamong others.

Produced by Zeppelin Studio in Spain, Mexico, Colombia Y Argentinaeach installment lasts 40 minutes and develops different stages of the genre.

: