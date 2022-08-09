Netflix, Disney+ or Amazon Prime Video: how to find the right movie or series

Tool to search for s or series on more easily. (photo: Giztele)

Streaming platforms have so many options that the problem is often not knowing what to watch. This problem has also arisen in the past, but it is curious that with all the facilities that are currently available in terms of searches, users are still very indecisive about find the movie either Serie perfect based on your tastes and preferences.

These are two options that allow you to easily find preferred content and in seconds:

The artificial intelligence of Roku

In millions of homes, a small device is being used to have all the necessary channels and applications on any television. This is Roku, which has a development called Roku Search that allows you to easily find the content that consumers prefer.

You can search by titles, directors, genres, among other criteria, which are ordered by price and the platform where you can see it.

“Roku Search gets even better with Roku Voice, functionality available in the free Roku app. To use it, simply download the app available for iOS and Android, and use the microphone button to send voice commands to a Roku TV or Roku Express, “explains the company.

And he added: to give the command, users must touch and hold the button and say something like: “Search for action movies” or “Movies with Tom Cruise”. Also, it is possible to search for specific content or channels such as “See ‘La casa de papel’” or “Open Prime Video”. Results will be displayed on the screen listed by price, giving the user the opportunity to easily find existing content that is free, requires a subscription, or is for rent. This search model is available on all Roku TV models and devices of the same brand.

flick metrix

It was a utility that began as a good companion to Netflix and gradually expanded to more platforms, flick metrix it is basically a tool that helps you find a movie or series according to your tastes.

To perform a simple search, just write the title of any series or movie in the top right bar.

However, before doing another action, TechSmart recommends that region is chosen, because as is known, the content of each platform is different depending on the country in which the user is. To do this, click on the planet icon that you have on the left and modify it to your liking.

It should be noted that if you change from region to countries of Latin America such as Peru Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Mexico or Ecuador, the tool will only support Netflix, Prime Video Y Disney+.

Compatibility is much broader in the United States, where in addition to hbo max also offers filters for hulu, iTunesStarz and more.

Advanced searches and a system to organize what you see

If you have ever visited the site, you will see that this tool, in addition to providing advanced searches, also has a system of classification of the content that is seen, which can generate a list of the movies or series that we were waiting to see, those that have been seen, those that have not been liked, etc.

It also can restrict the release year or even order content to find out when it reaches the platform.

The filters also allow you to search for series or movies by genre or even exclude a specific series. In addition, the platform also allows search by director, cast or keywords in your synopsis.

In Flick Metrix you can also receive notifications when a movie is released in theaters or on streaming services. Just enter the email to notify the system.

For many users, this tool may be the best solution when they are undecided about a movie, series, or even get opinions about a documentary.