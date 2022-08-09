how to remove persistent notifications from an android mobile

We can get rid of most of the that reach our by sliding them to one side or the other, but in some cases the notification does not go away even with bleacheither because it is a notification that has been designed that way for a specific reason or because of a bug.

Notifications are there to let you know about something, and we can usually get them out of the way once we’ve read them, but sometimes there is no way to get rid of them. We tell you several methods so you can close those notifications that have gotten stuck.

close for good

In some cases the permanent notification cannot be removed from the middle because the mobile needs you to pay attention. For example, that you finish configuring your mobile. Some system notifications you can’t even forcefully hide.

The good news is that the normal thing is that they disappear when you pay attention to them. That is, when you tap on it and complete the process that is being asked of you. It is also common that many of these notifications include a button in the notification itself to close it or hide it for good.

Expect

Other times the notification is persistent – that is, it cannot be removed – but it does not last forever. The normal thing then is that it appears some kind of progress bar. This is the case, for example, of the “installation finishing” notification after a system update, or of the notification that appears while downloading a file to the mobile.

If the notification has a progress bar, it is normal that disappear when the progress bar ends. If for some reason you don’t want to wait or the issue is stuck, then you can try the following solutions.

hide the notification

When a notification bothers you, you can easily hide it with a long touch in her. Then a menu should appear to hide this type of notifications. Doing so will remove the notification and you will never see a notification of the same type again.

If you only wanted to hide that specific notification -for example, because it was stuck- but not future ones, then you can do the same thing again and go to the notification settings of that app and turn notifications back on for that type.

Force close the app

A classic solution that usually gets you out of bugs with notifications that won’t go away is force close the appwhich also kills all notifications that the application has active at that time.

You can do this in several ways, one of the quickest being to do a long tap on its icon to access the app’s settings. You will then see the option to force stopwhich will usually kill the annoying notification, although it could return if the app is reactivated and has some kind of error.