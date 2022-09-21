Four ways to take screenshots on Mac

- Advertisement -

Screen capture on Mac computers offers three methods common to all modern computers, based on keyboard shortcuts, but there is an additional way to achieve it for those laptops equipped with Touch Bar.

With each of these methods, the possibility of adding different characteristics to these captures is also offered, including whether they are of the entire screen or just a part of it. There is even the possibility of using shortcuts to save, delete or open these .

When making the captures, they will appear for a few seconds in a reduced size in the lower right part of the screen, from where they can be opened directly for editing by clicking on them with the cursor, being stored on the desktop.

-Command + Shift + 3: This key combination triggers a full screen capture. It is the most commonly used keyboard shortcut for screenshots.

-Command + Shift + 4: With this combination of keys, the cursor turns into a cross that allows you to cut the space on the screen that you want to cut. All you have to do is drag the mouse outlining the part of the screen you want to capture in a rectangle shape and when you release the mouse the capture will be completed. Once done, different options open:

—Press and release the space bar: The mouse cross becomes a camera icon that allows, when placed on an open window, to take a screenshot of it.

—Press and hold down the space bar: Allows you to resize the selected area, in case the initially selected area needs to be adjusted

—Hold down the Shift button (after pointing to the capture area and before releasing the mouse button or trackpad): This option keeps the lateral margins of the marked area fixed, allowing you to move the mouse up or down to adjust the top and bottom margins.

—Release the Shift key (without releasing the mouse or trackpad) and press the key again: With this action the selected area can be repositioned.

-Command + Shift + 5: This option was added with MacOS Mojave in 2018 and allows a small panel to appear at the bottom of the screen that shows different options related to the screenshot taken: capture the entire screen, only a window, only a selection of the screen . It also allows you to select the destination of the screenshot (Desktop, Documents, Clipboard, Mail, Messages, Preview or another location.

-Command + Shift + 6: Only users of MacBook computers with a TouchBar have this option, which allows you to capture what the TouchBar is showing, the dynamic touch screen that appeared as an option on some Apple laptops (the previous MacBook Pro 15 and MacBook Pro 16 or the current MacBook Pro 13).