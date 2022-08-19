HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftFortnite: collaboration with the DOOM franchise could come to the game soon

Fortnite: collaboration with the DOOM franchise could come to the game soon

By Abraham
Fortnite doesn’t stop surprising fans and bringing collaborations with famous pop culture franchises. Apparently, Epic Games has already decided which franchise will be next to join the popular battle royale after the Dragon Ball event is over.

According to a post from the @MidaRado profile on Twitter, which was even the one who correctly revealed the first information about the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, the next collaboration should arrive as early as next week.

In his post, the leaker offers three options for this upcoming collaboration, namely: The Lord of the Rings, DOOM and Family Guy.

Upon seeing the post, the @HypeX profile, which also reveals leaks and advance information about Fortnite, indicated that MidaRado’s post is correct and that it is very likely that the next collaboration will be with the DOOM franchise, with a Doom Slayer skin and other items being offered for sale in the in-game store.

Given that it’s QuakeCon week and that DOOM 64 has been made available for free on the Epic Games Store, this certainly seems like a pretty good guess.

So, what do you think of this possible new collaboration?

