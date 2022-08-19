Fortnite: collaboration with the DOOM franchise could come to the game soon

doesn’t stop surprising fans and bringing s with famous pop culture s. Apparently, Epic Games has already decided which franchise will be next to join the popular battle royale after the Dragon Ball event is over.

According to a post from the @MidaRado profile on Twitter, which was even the one who correctly revealed the first information about the collaboration between Fortnite and Dragon Ball, the next collaboration should arrive as early as next week. In his post, the leaker offers three options for this upcoming collaboration, namely: The Lord of the Rings, DOOM and Family Guy.

Upon seeing the post, the @HypeX profile, which also reveals leaks and advance information about Fortnite, indicated that MidaRado's post is correct and that it is very likely that the next collaboration will be with the DOOM franchise, with a Doom Slayer skin and other items being offered for sale in the in-game store.

The other franchises are Family Guy & Lord of the Rings. But I highly doubt it’s any of them just because of the timing of Doom 64 going free on the Epic Games Store & Doom skins on Fall Guys. — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 19, 2022