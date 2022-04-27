Five men arrested after garda car chase spanning two counties ends in crash

Five men were arrested after a garda car chase ended in a crash in Co Kildare.
Three of the men, aged in their late teens, 20s and 40s, were taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries while the other two, 20s, are detained at Naas Garda Station.
Gardai attempted to stop a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Co Meath as part of ongoing investigations into criminal activity in Leinster.
Officers jumped into action after the vehicle failed to come to a stop and a managed containment operation ensued.
The car chase ended in the offending vehicle crashing on Newbridge Road in Naas, Co Kildare just before 8pm.
Five people were arrested at the scene.
A garda spokesman said: “Investigations are ongoing.”
