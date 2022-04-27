Tech News

Amazon, take a look at E Ink: its new generation of electronic ink screens offers more than 50,000 colors

By: Brian Adam

Date:

E Ink has introduced its third generation of color electronic ink displays. And they have an excellent look. Despite several years of rumors, the Kindle all show us. In this case they make use of E Ink’s Kaleido technology, but the new E Ink Gallery 3 is a clear step forward.

Screens without backlight, but with 50,000 colors and 300 dpi

The great advantage of electronic ink screens is that they do not have a light behind them that affects our eyes. Traditionally these e-ink screens are slower and have a lot less color, but that’s getting better.

To date, e-ink color displays offered between 100 and 150 dpi and about 4,096 colors. Now, Gallery 3 claims to have taken a leap to offer screens with 300 dpi and more than 50,000 colors. As can be seen in the images, the result is much more convincing and although it clearly does not reach the LED screens and the level necessary for movies, it may be enough to enjoy comics in full color.

What does it mean that your Internet connection has lag

Experience with Kaleido, E Ink’s current color technology, was questionable. Not only because of the tones, but also because of the speed. Yes a color page used to take about 10 seconds to load, now the time has been reduced to 1.5 seconds, being able to reduce it to about 350 ms with a lower quality. We are still far from 16 milliseconds of traditional tablets, but it is a huge jump.

The benefits of electronic screens are beyond question, from being much easier to read to being effective in sunlight. In addition to that the energy consumption is much lower.

E Ink has shown its new technology in two devices, one of them rollable. It does not mean that we are going to see them on smartphones, but rather that it is a thin screen that is easy to incorporate into different devices.

At the moment there is no knowledge that Amazon or other companies are going to implement this new generation of color electronic ink screens, but It would not be surprising that for this 2022 we have a company that is encouragedprobably Boox or PocketBook who have previously collaborated.

Brian Adam
