Firefox for Android lets you create aliases to hide your real email

One of the advantages that we find in Firefox for Android is that it allows us to have some add-ons. A dynamic that will help us to have some extra functions, beyond the web browser.

Following this line, Firefox is adding a new extension that will allow you to hide your real email and create temporary emails when you sign up for a service, or have to enter this information on a website.

So you can create aliases for your email with Firefox on Android

Thanks to the new Firefox extension for Android, users can count on three new add-ons. And one of them is Firefox Relay.

This plugin may become one of your favorites as it allows you to sign up on any site without having to expose your real email address:

Firefox Relay email masks protect your real email address by preventing it from being publicly visible, automatically forwarding messages to your real inbox. Now you can receive only the messages you want in your inbox

The dynamics of this Firefox tool is simple and practical. Automatically generate email masks from the email address you use in the form. That way, your real email address is never exposed, since it’s just like you’re using aliases or temporary emails.

All emails you receive by applying this dynamic will be automatically forwarded to your real inbox. A dynamic that you can use when you have to go through a quick registration, since you will not expose your real address and it will ensure that you are not created spam.

Of course, it would not be indicated for important records or that need to verify your identity, but it will serve you in multiple situations. Remember that this is not an option that is part of the Firefox for Android configuration, but rather an add-on. So you will have to install it to have this dynamic on your mobile.