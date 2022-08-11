Eva Longoria will be the star of the new Apple TV + project, what is it about?

Eva and the Spanish Carmen Maura come together in a new TV . (REUTERS)

Based on a best seller by the Spanish journalist and writer Sandra Barneda, AppleTV announced that a production called Land of Womenwhich will belong to the drama genre and will have six episodes. In this, Eva Longoria will shine as the leading character, accompanied by carmen maura with another central role.

Eva Longoria, currently 47-year-old American actress and producer, with Mexican and Spanish roots, will star in an Apple TV production.( REUTERS)

What is it ?

Land of Women focuses on Gala (Longoria), a New Yorker whose life is turned upside down when her husband implicates the family in financial irregularities. So, to escape from the criminals who persecute her husband, her wife, her mother Julia (Maura) and her daughter are hiding in a small town in the wine region of northern Spain; the same place that Julia fled more than 45 years ago, vowing never to return.

There they try to go unnoticed by the locals, but rumors about their family secrets spread in a way they did not expect, becoming the center of attention and talk of all.

María del Carmen García y Maura, better known as Carmen Maura, a highly experienced Spanish actress, currently 76 years old. (John Bezos)

Land of Women It will be the American actress of Mexican-Spanish descent’s first full-time role in a series since 2016. Her recent television roles include a recurring character on Grand Hotel of ABC (which he also executive produced) in 2019 and voice work on The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Y bojack horseman. Similarly, she was also part as executive producer of The Chronicles of Cuckoo of hbo max and will star in and produce Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico on CNN in 2023.

At the moment it is known that the series is already in the pre-production period in Spain and will be shot in two languages, English and Spanish, and will be in charge of Bamboo Productions. There are no further details regarding possible dates or other relevant information.

“The land of women” (2014): work of the journalist and writer Sandra Barneda. (Apple Books)

Construction site the land of women by Sandra Barneda

The synopsis of this 2014 work is set in a town called La Muga, where Gala, belonging to a wealthy and powerful American family, has the sole intention of receiving an inheritance from a distant aunt of her Spanish family, from her father. , not knowing the scope and impact that this decision will have on your life. Could it be that the new production of Apple TV + in one way or another will follow the details of the original story?

Finally, through social networks, the writer and winner of the 2020 Planeta Prize has reacted to this news, expressing: “It is a dream to have served as an inspiration to AppleTV+ and Bamboo for such a fantastic project. But what is even more exciting is that Eva Longoria going to play the role of Gala and that carmen maura be Julia!”

