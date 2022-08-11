The operators, against the last 5G band: “it makes no sense”

A priori, at the end of this year the last 5G auction in Spain : that of the 26 GHz . However, this process is in danger because the have asked to delay this fact at least one year until 2023 or even 2024.

The public consultation on how the auction should be has been the trigger that shows that the operators are not up to the task yet. How to download WhatsApp States “not enough demand” The feedback that the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures has collected makes the position of the operators clear: “They consider that there is currently no demand for this band, so it makes no to prepare an auction”. It is also considered that operators have already made many investments regarding the increase in spectrum, preparation of infrastructure and deployment of 5G, in addition to the obligations to expand 5G coverage.

Refering to 26 GHz band, do not want to make the investment specifically because it is considered that “devices that work in that band do not yet exist and that their uses are not completely clear either”. The 26 GHz frequency offers the most spectrum. Thus, it is the one with the highest capacity of the three bands.

The four major national operators (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and MásMóvil) have participated in this public consultation, as well as 30 other entities, including equipment manufacturers (Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and Qualcomm), who have different opinions , since some do support the bidding process, while others believe that, indeed, the teams will not be “mature” until 2025.

The auction might not be delayed

Despite this point of view, it does not seem that the Government plans to modify its roadmap and that the auction of this last band will be held at the end of the year, as planned in the General State Budgets.

This is one of the reforms in the Recovery Plan Transformation and Resilience and it is also necessary to comply with what has been agreed with the European Union, which is why the discontent of the operators is surely preferred to that of Brussels.

What does seem certain will be delayed is the UNICO-5G program for a complete 5G rural coverage in places where 4G does not reach now because there have been no valid proposals because none could meet the minimum requirements reflected in the call.

The grant contemplated money for the manufacturers of towers and passive networks, but not for the operators who later have to install the radio equipment so that these towers serve their purpose.