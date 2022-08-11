HomeTech News5G NewsThe operators, against the last 5G band: "it makes no sense"

The operators, against the last 5G band: “it makes no sense”

Tech News5G NewsCommunicationAndroidHuawei

Published on

By Brian Adam
the operators, against the last 5g band:
the operators, against the last 5g band: "it makes no
- Advertisement -

5G Spain

A priori, at the end of this year the last 5G auction in Spain: that of the 26 GHz Band. However, this process is in danger because the operators have asked to delay this fact at least one year until 2023 or even 2024.

The public consultation on how the auction should be has been the trigger that shows that the operators are not up to the task yet.

How to download WhatsApp States

not enough demand

The feedback that the Secretary of State for Telecommunications and Digital Infrastructures has collected makes the position of the operators clear: “They consider that there is currently no demand for this band, so it makes no sense to prepare an auction”.

5G Spain

It is also considered that operators have already made many investments regarding the increase in spectrum, preparation of infrastructure and deployment of 5G, in addition to the obligations to expand 5G coverage.

Refering to 26 GHz band, do not want to make the investment specifically because it is considered that “devices that work in that band do not yet exist and that their uses are not completely clear either”. The 26 GHz frequency offers the most spectrum. Thus, it is the one with the highest capacity of the three bands.

The four major national operators (Movistar, Orange, Vodafone and MásMóvil) have participated in this public consultation, as well as 30 other entities, including equipment manufacturers (Ericsson, Huawei, Nokia and Qualcomm), who have different opinions , since some do support the bidding process, while others believe that, indeed, the teams will not be “mature” until 2025.

The auction might not be delayed

Despite this point of view, it does not seem that the Government plans to modify its roadmap and that the auction of this last band will be held at the end of the year, as planned in the General State Budgets.

5g spain

This is one of the reforms in the Recovery Plan Transformation and Resilience and it is also necessary to comply with what has been agreed with the European Union, which is why the discontent of the operators is surely preferred to that of Brussels.

WhatsApp already allows you to send photos and videos that can only be seen once

What does seem certain will be delayed is the UNICO-5G program for a complete 5G rural coverage in places where 4G does not reach now because there have been no valid proposals because none could meet the minimum requirements reflected in the call.

The grant contemplated money for the manufacturers of towers and passive networks, but not for the operators who later have to install the radio equipment so that these towers serve their purpose.

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Eva Longoria will be the star of the new Apple TV + project, what is it about?

Construction site the land of women by Sandra BarnedaThe synopsis of this 2014...
Android

Motorola Razr 2022: the new folding bets everything on power and adds improvements in camera and battery

Two years after learning about the Motorola Razr, there was an urge...
Mobile

The Motorola Razr 2022 is official, its 144 Hz folding screen is unique

This month of August 2022 is about folding. Yesterday Samsung announced its...
Tech News

How to know which is the best VPN (Virtual Private Network)

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.