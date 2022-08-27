“Elvis” already has a premiere date on HBO Max

After its passage in cinemas, the biopic coming soon to the catalog hbo max. Directed by Baz Luhrmanthe film follows the King of Rock and Roll from his artistic beginnings to his rise to fame as one of the greatest voices and performers in music history.. austin butler gives life to the legendary singer and Tom Hanks accompanies him in the role of Colonel Tom Parker.

The biographical film can be seen from September 2 on the platform streaming after having d on the big screen in mid-July in Latin America . This journey into the most important passages in Presley’s career and personal life takes us from the release of Heart Break Hotel in 1956 until when it began to fill huge shows in the United States.

Austin Butler is Elvis Presley in the biopic directed by Baz Luhrmann. (Warner Bros.)

An entirely cinematic drama, Elvis’ story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. Told by Parker, the film delves into the complex dynamic between the two over the course of more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to his unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the changing cultural landscape and the loss of innocence in America. At the center of that journey is one of the most significant and influential people in Elvis’s life, Priscilla Presley.”

- Advertisement -

In addition to Butler and Hanks, the cast of Elvis is made up of Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father, Vernon; Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla; Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling; Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke; David Wenham like Hank Snow; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as BB King; Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore; Y Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

already-has-a-premiere-date-on-HBO-Max.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> “Elvis” covers the most important passages in the life and career of the “king of rock and roll”. (Warner Bros.) already-has-a-premiere-date-on-HBO-Max.jpg" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

The strategic change from the launch of Elvis

At the beginning of August, hbo max announced major changes that would take effect from the following months of the year. David Zaslav, the new director of the company’s American division, confirmed that they would focus on theatrical releases and film productions will no longer arrive 45 days later at the service . For this reason, Elvis It will be the last big-budget title to arrive digitally via the previous move that was pushed by previous CEO Jason Kilar.

: