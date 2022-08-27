AMD Ryzen 7 7700X and 5 7600X leak in benchmarks with up to 34% more performance than predecessors

Announced on August 29th, AMD’s next lineup of processors promises huge leaps in and efficiency with the Zen 4 architecture at 5 nanometers. On Thursday (25), the user @greymon55 of Twitter posted the alleged scores of the Ryzen 7 and Ryzen 5 in Cinebench R23. The leaker’s cryptic post talks about both mid-range processors from the more advanced lineup, codenamed “Raphael”, which will support new overclocking tools. The Ryzen 7 7700X scored around 1,900 points in single-thread (represented by the number “1”), while Ryzen 7600X scored around 2,000 points in the same test.

It is always worth noting before delving into the details that the Cinebench R23 tests do not accurately represent the performance of a processor, as it takes few factors into account — some of the most important ones, such as power consumption and device management, are not considered. The Ryzen 7 7700X fared relatively worse than its future rival from Intel, the Core i7-13700K, with 2,125 points in single-core. The Ryzen 5 7600X also didn't impress in these tests and was below the Core i5-12600K — from the previous generation — with 1,975 points in single-core. It is worth noting, on the other hand, that generational evolutions are more attractive when observing them in numbers. According to Cinebench R23, the Ryzen 7 7700X is 29% faster than its predecessor, but it loses to the Core i7-12700K; O Ryzen 5 7600X is 34% more powerful than its predecessorbut still theoretically slower than the Core i5-12600K.

In parallel, the user @harukaze5719 from Twitter reiterated that the processors have serious BIOS problems due to AM5, the new socket that will support the lines with Zen 4 and Zen 5 architectures. According to the leaker, the chips cannot even run CPU-Z tests due to errors in firmware that have not yet been identified. Enthusiasts claim that the BIOS update is necessary to support the next generation hardware, as only then will the overclocking features work properly. At least seven revisions of AMD’s microcode, AGESA, are said to have been performed without success in resolving the latency issues.