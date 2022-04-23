Ed Sheeran Dublin LIVE Croke Park road closures and all you need to know about the gig

Hundreds of fans will descend on Dublin as Ed Sheeran is set to play in Croke Park this weekend.

The ‘Shape of You’ hitmaker will be playing Saturday and Sunday night at the popular stadium as part of his Mathematics world tour.

A number of road closures will be in effect around Croke Park this morning ahead of the concert.

The extended cordon will result in the closure of Lower Drumcondra Road from Whitworth Road to Botanic Avenue and the closure of Ballybough Road from Poplar Row to North Circular Road.

Here is all your need to know about the traffic disruptions around Croke Park:

A number of barriers will be put in place as part of a garda cordon starting from 10.30am at the following locations:

North Circular Road/Russell Street

North Circular Road/Saint Margaret’s Avenue

Lower Drumcondra Road/Whitworth Place

Lower Drumcondra Road/Fitzroy Avenue

Lower Drumcondra Road/Clonliffe Road (as required)

Clonliffe Road/Jones Road

Clonliffe Road/St Joseph’s Avenue

Clonliffe Road/St James Avenue

Ballybough Road/Clonliffe Road (as required)

Ballybough Road/Foster Terrace

Ballybough Road/Sackville Avenue

Jones Road will remain closed during the concert.

Only residents and businesses will be allowed to pass through the cordon until 2.30pm. Following that only residents with passes will be let in.

We will bring you all the latest updates on our live blog below.