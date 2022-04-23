Family concerned for wellbeing of missing Dublin man

Gardai have issued an appeal for help in tracing missing Dublin man, Craig Gifford.

Craig was last seen leaving his home in Finglas on Wednesday afternoon at around 2.30pm.

The 21-year-old is described as being 5′ 9″ in height, slim build with short brown hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing blue track suit and a blue jumper with black runners.

A garda spokeswoman said: “Gardai and Craig’s family are concerned for his wellbeing.

“Anyone with any information on Craig’s whereabouts are asked to contact Finglas Garda Station 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”

