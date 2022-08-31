Destlink, to group all the links of your social networks and web pages in one place

It is likely that you are someone who offers their services through social or other platforms, which makes it difficult for your potential clients to locate you in each of them.

that’s where take action, since through this service you will have the opportunity to create a mini web portal that will allow you to make available to interested people the from your social networks and other web platforms where you are subscribed; All in one place.

So by ing these links in a single site with Destlink, you will not only be facilitating their access, but also their traffic, something similar to what we do with linktree and company.

In addition, Destlink has functions that will allow you to embed a form on the page and thus offer interested persons the possibility of contacting you and explaining the reason why they do so. So when you enter the URL of your Destlink profile in the bio of your Instagram or Twitter profile your visitors can click on it and access the rest of the platforms where you have published your content.

Destlink allows you add a maximum of up to 10 links and 3 services. At the moment that a person decides to contact you through the form on the page you will be notified to your email about this action.

Destlink Features

Among the most outstanding aspects that Destlink has are:

Personalization

Destlink has options that will allow you adjust the appearance of your profile to your liking, being able to change its colors and background.

Simple analytics in your dashboard

Through the dashboard that Destlink has, you will be able to know the number of visits your profiles receiveas well as the number of clicks and forms received.

Make them see you, everywhere

Add your Destlink profile link on any platform. In addition, Destlink has 5 spaces at the bottom reserved for the following social networks: Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest.

To access the Destlink website click HERE