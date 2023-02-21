Dead Space: New Update Includes Steam Deck Improvements and Other Fixes

EA Motive released a new patch pack for Dead Space Remake (read our review here) last weekend, which includes several fixes and improvements for the game on Steam Deck.

The new update for the Dead Space remake is a small patch that includes a fix when collecting the Crew Quarters keycard in Chapter 10. Additionally, this update addresses an issue with the security station door during the objective “Locate the transmission source”.

As stated above, this update also brings improvements when playing the title on Valve’s Steam Deck and allows players to equip the skin of the previous costume. Check out the update notes below: