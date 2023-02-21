Dead Space: New Update Includes Steam Deck Improvements and Other Fixes

EA Motive released a new patch pack for Dead Space Remake (read our review here) last weekend, which includes several fixes and improvements for the game on Steam Deck.
The new update for the Dead Space remake is a small patch that includes a fix when collecting the Crew Quarters keycard in Chapter 10. Additionally, this update addresses an issue with the security station door during the objective “Locate the transmission source”.
As stated above, this update also brings improvements when playing the title on Valve’s Steam Deck and allows players to equip the skin of the previous costume. Check out the update notes below:
- Improvements for Steam Deck
- The game will now recognize if the player collected the Crew Quarters keycard before reaching Chapter 10 and picking up the ‘Find the Crew Deck Key’ quest. —-> If you are loading a save where you were already in that part and the game doesn’t update, move away from the area (60 seconds approx.) and come back, the game should then update.
- The security station door will unlock correctly after Daniels’ call ends during the objective ‘Locate the source of the transmission. —-> If when loading a save the door is still in standby mode, take the tram to another station and come back, wait 30 seconds and the door will be unlocked.
- You will no longer be able to launch the asteroid without first destroying the gravity tethers, preventing them from getting stuck. —-> If loading a game where you are already trapped, the game will update if the player has destroyed the mining tethers. If you haven’t destroyed the mining tethers, do so and the game will update.
- Fixed issue where Dr. Kyne does not appear inside the Chief Steward’s office. —-> Will be fixed if the current objective is scrambled with unitologist symbols. Head back to the Cantina, then head back to the Hunter fight room. This should trigger the proper quest stream. Then follow the quest markers until you reach Kyne’s sequence.
- We now allow the previous outfit skin to be equipped –> Previously purchased outfit skins are available in Storage and can be equipped by selecting them and choosing the “Equip” action. To remove a cosmetic, choose the currently equipped cosmetic outfit from Storage and select the “Unequip” option. Changing a costume’s cosmetic appearance does not affect the upgrades you have acquired. Costumes are awarded as follows: Buy Level 2 -> Buy Level 1 Cosmetic, Buy Level 3 -> Buy Level 2 Cosmetic, etc. in your Storage.
Dead Space Remake is available for PC, PlayStation 5 and Series X|S box set.