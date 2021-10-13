Cramped ‘shoebox’ flat in south Dublin available for €1,000 a month slammed on social media

A cramped ‘shoebox’ studio flat in south Dublin which is available for €1,000 a month has been slammed on social media.

Many eagle-eyed Dubliners pointed out the fact that the bed in the room at an address on Leeson Park in Ranelagh, blocks the windows – making them impossible to open or close and a potential fire hazard.

And despite being listed as having “a living and dining space with fitted kitchen complete with all appliances”, the kitchen facilities are placed directly in front of the bed.

There is no television, though some online joked that a potential tenant could just watch the microwave instead.

People that had previously rented in Ranelagh pointed out the huge jump in prices over the last decade, with those living abroad using the ad as an example of why they can’t afford to return.

The new resident can move in immediately but must stay for at least a year.

One person tweeted a picture of the listing, lamenting the tight living quarters.

She said: “Nothing like coming home after a long day and sitting in front of the microwave.”

The ad quickly gained attention for all the wrong reasons.

One person said: “This should be illegal.”

Another commented: “Ah, Dublin rental market, you really are astonishingly bad.”

A third person tweeted: “Why aren’t young people having children, such a puzzle.”

Dublin Live have contacted Daft.ie and the letting agents for comment.

