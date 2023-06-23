Chromebook X, what Google is preparing for this 2023

- Advertisement -

Google is about to revolutionize the laptop market with its new line Chromebook Xa range of devices that promises to elevate the user experience to a new level of quality and performance.

Although there is no official release, 9to5google already have details, and chromium.googlesource.com shows code mentioning the issue.

high-end hardware

The Chromebook X they will not be ordinary laptops. Google has set very high hardware requirements for these devices, including a certain amount of RAM, a high-quality screen, and a good-quality camera for video calls. In addition, the processors for these laptops will be of the latest generation, including AMD Zen 2+, AMD Zen 3, and 12th-generation Intel Core, including the latter’s N-series chips.

processors

Processors are the heart of any computer. In this case, Google has chosen to include in its Chromebook X latest generation processors from AMD and Intel. These chips are known for their high performance, which will allow these notebooks to handle demanding tasks with ease.

exclusive features

But high-end hardware isn’t the only thing that sets the Chromebook X. Google has prepared a number of exclusive features for these devices. These include ‘Time of Day’ wallpapers and screensavers that change appearance throughout the day, support for up to 16 virtual desktops, pinned Google Drive files to make them available offline, and a new demo mode. retail.

High-quality video calls

One of the main priorities of the Chromebook X It’s the video call. Google has worked to improve the video calling experience on these devices, adding features like Live Caption, which adds generated captions to video calls, a built-in portrait blur effect, and voice isolation during video calls. These features, combined with the high-quality camera of the devices, promise to make video calls a high-quality experience.

brand and price

Devices under the umbrella of Chromebook X they could include an ‘X’ in the brand or even a full launch screen. The Chromebook X line is expected to represent high-end devices in the $350-500 range, a competitive price for a high-end laptop.

The launch of the Chromebook X it will mark a milestone in the evolution of Chromebooks. Google would be demonstrating that these devices can offer a high-quality user experience, comparable to that of high-end laptops from other brands. With their high-end hardware, exclusive features, and focus on video calling, the Chromebook X promises to redefine what we can expect from a Chromebook.

More information at 9to5Google.