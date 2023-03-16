ChatGPT: OpenAI launches GPT-4 with new word limit and safer responses

A OpenAI launched the new GPT-4 to succeed the GPT-3.5 (which has already been rolled out to Microsoft Teams) officially. The resource arrives to feed ChatGPT and, according to the developer, it is the most advanced system ever made. Microsoft itself had already announced that it would launch the new version this week.

The creators even claim that the new GPT will be more creative and expands its limit from 3 thousand to up to 25 thousand words. Likewise, technology is able to provide “safer and more useful answers“. The tool can also solve difficult problems with greater precision and will still have the ability to perform tasks more optimally.