Buy at a discount! POCO M5 and M5s have special launch price on AliExpress

Officially ed with the proposal to deliver good specifications at an attractive , the new POCO M5 and M5s can now be purchased at a promotional launch price on . The POCO M5 features Helio G99 chipset to ensure the best performance in its category, while the M5s is the best choice for anyone looking for a smartphone for entertainment and quality photos. Therefore, we say that this is the opportunity you have been waiting for to take advantage of the best s and still buy the devices long before they arrive in Europe. - Advertisement - Want to know more? Scroll down the page!

POCO M5

The POCO M5 is a 4G smartphone that hits the market with a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, and it works with 6 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 128 GB of memory (UFS 2.2), something that should guarantee good performance in games and also in day-to-day tasks. In addition to a current chipset, the POCO M5 also has a flashy design and a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution and a rate of 90 Hz. The manufacturer also highlights the presence of a 240 Hz touch sampling rate, Gorilla Glass protection and a hole for the 5 MP camera. The DynamicSwitch feature saves battery when 90 Hz is not required by the content displayed on the screen. The rear camera set consists of a 50 MP main lens (f/1.8) and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. The 5,000mAh battery completes the set with support for 18W fast charging. The company explains that this technology makes the smartphone go from zero to 100% charge in less than 2 hours.

Technical specifications

6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 90 Hz rate

MediaTek Helio G99 Platform

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

5 MP front camera (f/2.2)

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor (f/1.8) Macro lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4) Depth lens with 2 MP sensor (f/2.4)

Dual-SIM 4G connection, P2 port, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C, NFC and fingerprint reader on the side

5,000mAh battery with 18W charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

POCO M5s

- Advertisement - Now, if you’re looking for an entertainment-oriented smartphone, the POCO M5s might be a more rational choice. The device has four rear cameras, the main one being 64 MP (f/1.8), there is an 8 MP ultrawide and two 2 MP sensors for macro photos and depth effect. The device also features an AMOLED panel to ensure vibrant colors, deep blacks and great viewing angles. The screen is 6.43 inches and features FHD+ resolution. In addition, thinking about users’ eye health, the smartphone also delivers 3.0 reading mode and DC dimming. Another important highlight is that the use of the AMOLED panel helps to save battery in daily use. The processor of this model is the MediaTek Helio G95 and it is aligned with 4 GB or 6 GB of RAM (LPDDR4X) and 64 GB or 128 GB of internal storage (UFS 2.2). - Advertisement - Finally, the POCO M5s battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh, supports 33W charging and the device weighs only 178.8g. That is, this is the lightest smartphone from POCO and that makes it very easy to hold.

Technical specifications

6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution

Display with hole and 60 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Helio G95 Platform

Mali-G76 MC4 GPU

4GB or 6GB RAM

64GB or 128GB of internal storage

13 MP front camera

Four rear cameras: 64 MP main sensor 8 MP wide-angle sensor 2 MP macro sensor 2 MP depth sensor

Dual Band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, IP53, Stereo Sound, P2 Port and USB Type-C

5,000mAh battery with 33W charging

Android 12 running under the MIUI 13 interface

Where to buy?