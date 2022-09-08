iPhone 14 (Pro) and Apple Watch Ultra in the Mac & i Podcast

Fresh s in new sizes and with satellite emergency calls, three new watches and AirPods Pro 2. We analyze the event in a new episode.

Apple has relaunched version 14 of its flagship smartphones, and a new Plus model with a 6.7″ display has been added. For the first time, the Pro series offers an always-on display and a notch integrated into the user interface. In the USA, the iPhone also says goodbye to the SIM card slot and relies entirely on eSIM technology. A satellite emergency call function is also new. In addition to the Apple Watch Series 8 and a revised SE entry-level model, Apple also presented the “ ”, a new outdoor model series with a larger display and battery, which clearly stands out from the “normal” Apple Watch for the first time.

In the new episode of the Mac & i Apple podcast, Malte Kirchner analyzes the announcements in detail with the editors Ben Schwan, Leo Becker and Jean-Claude Frick from Apfelfunk. It is about the question of who the Ultra Watch is actually for, which product strategy Apple is pursuing and how decisive the iPhone innovations could be in everyday life. Apple’s significantly higher euro device prices are also a topic.

You can read test reports on the new Apple hardware – from iPhone 14 to Apple Watch Ultra – in Mac & i 5/22. The booklet will be published on October 6th.

The whole episode as an audio stream (RSS feed) to listen to and download:

