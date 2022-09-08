iPhone 14 Pro: new dynamic notch is a creative solution that could come to Android

“Dynamic Island” automatically expands into different shapes to show notifications, alerts and interactive information. Apple says that each alert has its own personality, the idea being to present useful information and important controls without causing the user to leave the app they are using.

Known as “ Island”, the new notch brings a software experience that uses this “island” to display important information notifications and details of apps that are running in the background.

Apple decided to follow that old adage: “if life gives you lemons, make lemonade”. That’s because the company found a solution to justify – or at least disguise – the new notch format in the iPhone 14 Pro line.

Commenting on the launch of the new notch, an Apple executive said:

Our goal was to design a space that would present alerts and background activities in a clear and consistent way, in a rich and enjoyable way. When you receive an alert, the dynamic island will notify you.

The manufacturer also makes it clear that application developers will be able to adapt their solutions so that they also make use of the dynamic island and this should make more interaction options available.

Apple claims it has redesigned all of its components so that everything uses only 30% of the area of ​​the old notch. For this, the proximity sensor was moved under the display.

Of course, the new dynamic notch should already be inspiring some manufacturers in the universe. So don’t be surprised if similar solutions soon start to be announced in China.

What did you think of Apple’s idea? Do you believe we will have something similar on Android? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.