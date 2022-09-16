HomeTech GiantsAmazon"Blade Runner": Amazon is working on a miniseries for Prime Video

“Blade Runner”: Amazon is working on a miniseries for Prime Video

By Brian Adam
amazon wants to equip its Prime Video streaming service with a mini-series in the “blade Runner” universe. Ridley Scott is set to produce.

Amazon has given the green light to its planned Blade Runner miniseries. The format is to be broadcast on Prime Video, reports the industry magazine Hollywood Reporter. Ridley Scott, who directed the 1982 original, will be the producer.

The live-action series will be called Blade Runner 2099, 50 years after Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049. Details of the story and the planned release date are not yet known. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Michael Green, who wrote “Blade Runner 2049,” is on the series as a producer.

In the fight against Netflix and Disney+, Amazon is expanding its portfolio of in-house productions. The broadcast of the “Lord of the Rings” series “The Rings of Power” is currently causing a stir. The production of the first season alone is said to have cost 460 million US dollars.


