iPhone 14, Pro and Pro Max available from today: shipments are getting longer in the USA

We have officially arrived at day one of the new 14: starting today, it is possible to buy 3 of the 4 new smartphones of the Cupertino house. The models immediately are iPhone 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max; the latter was also the protagonist of our preview published yesterday afternoon, while the only model that will arrive in October is iPhone 14 Plus. The first deliveries will begin today for all those who have made pre-orders in the first minutes of availability of the new iPhones, while for all the others they will be staggered over the next few days or even weeks, based on the time in which the order was placed, while for those who have not if you book a copy, at Apple or other retailers, it will be difficult to buy one within the day.

FIRST DELAYS IN THE USA, EVEN FOR ORDERS ALREADY CONFIRMED

- Advertisement -

However, it seems that the limited availability of some models is also going to affect the delivery times for models already ordered on time, according to what emerges from various testimonies appeared on various social networks. According to reports from iMorefor example, it appears that some users in the United States are receiving notification of the postponement of their shipment. iPhone event 2022 probably only virtual again In some cases, in fact, this was scheduled for today, but at the last minute it was postponed by a few days or – in the worst cases – weeks, with delivery dates postponed until the end of September. It seems that the question is exclusively concerning those who have booked the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, being the most requested models. In fact, we recall that the first analysis of pre-orders recorded a severe rejection of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus by the general public, a fact that also emerges from the Apple official website Italian, where the new iPhone 14, blue color and in the 128 GB size (therefore the cheapest variant and in the new color, usually the most sought after) is available for delivery in 1 business day, unprecedented for the day one of a new numbered iPhone.





- Advertisement - It will be interesting to understand how the situation will evolve and if the clientele will be able to send a strong signal to the Cupertino house regarding the questionable choices applied to the new ones range base. But this is a topic for another moment: meanwhile, have a good day one to anyone who will receive their new iPhone today.

VIDEO

Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Midnight Amazon € 1029 See Disp Amazon Apple iPhone 14 (128GB) – Midnight

Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) – (PRODUCT) RED Amazon € 1179 See offer Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Plus (128 GB) – (PRODUCT) RED

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) – Gold Amazon The iPhone 15 will have a periscope lens but it won’t arrive until 2023 € 1309 See Disp Amazon Apple iPhone 13 Pro (256GB) – Gold

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) – Dark Purple Amazon € 2139 See Disp Amazon Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (1 TB) – Dark Purple