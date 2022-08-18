“Better Call Saul” And More Legal Dramas That Have Shocked This Year

The year 2022 was arguably one of the best for the drama genre in its different guises. Just yesterday, August 16, Call Saul came to an end after more than seven and a half years on the air on the American channel AMC and on Netflixa platform that also houses its mother story, breaking bad. However, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk) is not the only fictional lawyer who has entertained us in recent months, Get to know this and three other productions of this type that hooked the audience.

Better Call Saul

Created by Vince Gilligan Y peter gouldthe spin off works as a prequel to the events surrounding Walter White, Jesse Pinkman, and Saul himself. Throughout history, it is observed how Jimmy McGill starts as a public defender and his path is twisted by the decisions he makes until he gets involved with very dangerous people. Along with Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn) as his greatest confidant, he is sure that one day he will be able to found a respectable law firm and shut the mouth of everyone who judged him in the past.

“Better Call Saul” was created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould.(AMC/Netflix)

If we see first breaking bad it is clear that Jimmy never achieves that personal goal, since he voluntarily joins Heisenberg’s illegal businesses and, in the end, flees without giving any indication of his whereabouts. Told from his perspective, the plot goes back and forth to detail exactly what happened before and after with Odenkirk’s character.

juvenile court

Shim Eun-Seok is a cold and committed judge in her work to uphold justice in South Korea, but her prejudice towards juvenile delinquency clouds the true figure behind many of these cases. Whenever any teen or young adult accused of this crime comes to her court, her verdict is always to find him guilty. From this woman’s perspective, we see how these deeply rooted ideas change as she learns more about the lives of these victims of abandonment by South Korean society.

"Juvenile Court" is a drama of Asian origin. (Netflix)

The Asian drama is written by Kim Min-seok and directed by Hong Jong-chan. The main cast is made up of Kim Hye Soo as Shim Eun-seok Kim Mu Yeol as Cha Tae-joo, Lee Sung Min as Kang Won-joong and Lee Jung-eun as Na Geun-hee. The 10 episodes of the first season were released in February this year through Netflix.

Woo, an extraordinary lawyer

Park Eun Bin is Woo Young-woo, a 27-year-old woman with autism who works as a lawyer. She has an IQ of 164 and a great memory capacity that surpasses that of her colleagues. However, despite being good as part of the Hanbada law firm’s legal team, she has trouble fitting in with a human group due to her lack of emotional intelligence and social skills. It is currently in weekly premiere on Netflix.

Woo Young-woo’s story conveys a moving message about autism. (Netflix)

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes

Created by Jessica Gao and starring Tatiana Maslanythe next series of Marvel It will also address the legal issue, but focusing on the superhero universe. “Jennifer Walters (Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in legal cases geared towards superhumans, must navigate the complicated life of a single woman in her mid-thirties who also happens to be a six-foot-tall green Hulk,” states the premise. official. The first episode will be released on August 18 on Disney+.

