Twitter launches media education campaign to help people deal with misinformation

This Wednesday (17), the twitter launched a with practical tips on how to identify and deal with misinformation on the internet. The action will feature Tweets on the official profiles of @TwitterBrasil and @TwitterSeguroBR. According to the company, the objective of the initiative is to promote healthier conversations and give people more control over their experience on the platform, which is accused by many of passive behavior against fake news.

The social network highlighted that the content will gather guidelines placed simply and quickly on how people can check some basic information before sharing something on the platform to other users. - Advertisement - Twitter has promised to demonstrate how to verify that the sources are reliable, that the photo has not been tampered with, or that a link’s destination site looks strange, for example. The adoption of these measures tends to give more confidence to what is shared.





Also according to the social network, the development of the media education campaign relied on the opinion and feedback of civil society partners. Tweets from this series will be available for viewing over the next few weeks. Splitter, an AI that allows you to separate tracks from musical instruments please note that Twitter is one of the platforms that signed an agreement with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) to fight fake news in the 2022 elections. The goal is to avoid online misinformation about this year’s election.

